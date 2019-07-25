Home

John Keane Notice
Keane John Edward Passed away peacefully at his home in Armthorpe on 16th July 2019,
aged 66 years.
Beloved father of Gavin and Graeme,
a much loved brother, grandad and friend to many.
John will be missed by all
who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 9am on Tuesday 30th July at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
