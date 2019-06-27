|
|
|
HORNER John Frederick George Passed away peacefully on the 17th June 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved father of Richard, Jaimie, Jody, Dominic, Sabastian, Jacob, Demetrius, Jeremiah and Christina-Jade, and a loving grandad and former husband and soul mate to Sharon.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and those known to him from his many years in Doncaster
where he ran his garage businesses at Stoops Lane, Bessacarr and Brock's at Wheatley Hills.
Flowers welcome. Funeral service to take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints,
94 Thorne Road, Doncaster on Wednesday 3rd July at 12.00 noon, followed by a private family burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. All enquiries to
W.E Pinder & Son Funeral
Directors, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL.
Telephone 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More