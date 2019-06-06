|
GARRITT John Peacefully, on May 21st,
in hospital and of Tickhill
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved brother of the late Chris Garritt, also, a much-loved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 7th June 2019 at
St. Mary's Church, Tickhill at 3.30 pm
followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The Cats Protection League c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
