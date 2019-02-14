|
CONVERY John Passed away peacefully in hospital on 31st January after an illness bravely borne and of Stainforth,
late of Dunscroft, aged 64 years.
Dearly loving husband of Debra,
also a treasured brother, brother in law, uncle, son in law and a dear friend to many. He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service In Our Lady Of
the Assumption Catholic Church, Stainforth on Tuesday 19th February
at 10.45am followed by Interment in Hatfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for Firefly, a plate provided in church. Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296.
