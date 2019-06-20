Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Campbell

Notice Condolences

John Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL John Hopley Formerly of Goole.
Passed away in Bridgewater Park Care Home on Monday 10th June, 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Ian and his partner Jane. Proud grandad of Abigail and Alex. Uncle to nephews and nieces and a good friend to many people.
Funeral service will take place at the Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 27th June, 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, to be left at the service in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.