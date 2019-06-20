|
|
|
CAMPBELL John Hopley Formerly of Goole.
Passed away in Bridgewater Park Care Home on Monday 10th June, 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Ian and his partner Jane. Proud grandad of Abigail and Alex. Uncle to nephews and nieces and a good friend to many people.
Funeral service will take place at the Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 27th June, 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, to be left at the service in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More