|
|
|
BUNTING John Wilfred Suddenly passed away at home on
25th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Brother of Ron and Pam, Uncle of Justin, Michael and Joanne,
Great Uncle of Judy and Brother in law
of Keith and Christine.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
29th March 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More