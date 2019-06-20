|
BELTON John Henry Peacefully on Wednesday
5th June 2019,
in Dr Anderson Lodge, Stainforth, aged 91 years.
Beloved Brother of Mary
and the late Margaret, Fred.
A much loved Uncle of Denise, John and the late Trish.
John was also friend of many who
will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Thursday 27th June 2019, at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust
Enquiries: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
