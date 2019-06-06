|
|
|
Westfield Joan Peacefully on 25th May and of Skellow, aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum of Anne, devoted grandma of Julian and Anthony and great grandma of Calista and Antonia and a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Bentley on Thursday 13th June at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment at Guest Lane Cemetery, Warmsworth at 12.30 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research U.K. A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More