TAYLOR Joan Passed away peacefully on
24th September in Wyndthorpe Hall Care Home and of Doncaster,
late of Haxey Carr, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Sydney, also a dear aunt and a friend to many.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 11-20am.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for the Stroke Unit at DRI.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
