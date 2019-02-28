|
Ronan Joan Evelyn Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 9th February 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife to the late Thomas and a loving mother to John and Tony. Also a devoted mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Reception into St Peter in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster, on 7th March 2019 at 4pm prior to requiem mass on 8th March 2019 at 9.45am followed by committal service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
