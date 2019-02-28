Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
09:45
St Peter in Chains
Chequer Road
Doncaster
Committal
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joan Ronan Notice
Ronan Joan Evelyn Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 9th February 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife to the late Thomas and a loving mother to John and Tony. Also a devoted mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Reception into St Peter in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster, on 7th March 2019 at 4pm prior to requiem mass on 8th March 2019 at 9.45am followed by committal service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
