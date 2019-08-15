|
Reynolds Joan Mary Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 5th August 2019, aged 88. Wife of the late Graham Reynolds, loving mother of the late Lynn Reynolds and the late Stephen Reynolds, cherished sister, aunty and friend.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 3.40pm.
Flowers welcome and donations can be made in Joan's memory to Lifeboat. All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB, 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019