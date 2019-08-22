Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joan Ray Notice
RAY Joan Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2019 aged 94.
Dearly loved wife
of her late husband Jack,
much loved mother of John and Tony, cherished grandma
and great grandma.
Joan was a special friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate
Joan's life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to The British Heart Foundation & Shelter.
All enquiries to J Steadmans
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
