|
|
|
LOOKER Joan Passed away on
Tuesday 3rd September 2019
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of James, much loved
mum of Jim, Paul and Lorraine and
a very special nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 26th September 2019,
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only
by request please, donations
may be made to Aurora Wellbeing,
a donation box will be made
available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019