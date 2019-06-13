Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church
Epworth
Joan Hill Notice
HILL Joan Peacefully on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at
Nicholas House Care Home, Joan aged 92 years of Sandtoft.
Re-united with her beloved late husband Geoffrey, dearly loved mum to Paul, cherished grandma to Hannah and Andrew, loving sister to Barbara, and a much loved friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth on Wednesday 19th June at 11am followed by interment in
St Andrew's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired for the benefit of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Wallace & Son,
Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
