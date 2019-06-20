|
FORDHAM Joan On 8th June 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Susan and grandmother of
Stephen and Christopher.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at St Laurence's Church, Adwick at 11.45am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ, Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
