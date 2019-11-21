|
|
|
Fletcher Joan Peacefully on the
10th November and of Armthorpe, aged 85 years.
A much loved mam to Elaine
and a loving grandma to all her grandchildren, also a dear sister
to Margaret.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received
to Macmillan. There will be a donation plate provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019