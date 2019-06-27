|
|
|
COLLINS Joan Passed away peacefully in
The Laurels Care Home, Norton
formerly of Pipering Lane, Scawthorpe, on the 21st June 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Timothy and a loving mum to Peter.
Joan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on 9th July 2019 at 1.20pm.
By request no floral tributes,
donations may be made in lieu to
The Laurels Care Home,
a donation plate will be made available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
