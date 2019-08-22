Home

Joan Burns Notice
Burns Joan Sadly passed away on the
14th August 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved partner of the late Barney, much loved mother of John and Steven, mother in law of Ann, nanan to Samantha, Caroline, Sophie, Michael, Paul and Andrew, great nan to
Jack and Hayden.
Funeral service will take place at
St Leonards and St. Judes Church, Scawsby, on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial at Redhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, however, donations gratefully received in lieu of St. Johns Hospice.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342 801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
