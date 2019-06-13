Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joan Barsby Notice
Barsby Joan Mary Peacefully passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 1 st June 2019,
aged 81 years. Much loved Mum
of Kevin and David. Beloved Nanna of Lucy, Kimberley and Sam. Devoted Great Nanna of Ethan and Ava.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11:00am.
No flowers by family request please, however there will be a collection plate available for donations towards the Urology Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. In honour of Joan,
please wear bright colours.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
