Armitage Funeral Service
The Chilterns, 3A Field Rd, Thorne, Doncaster
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN8 4AG
01405 854505
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
TURTON Jennie Passed away at home on
18th February aged 88 years. Loving wife of William, beloved mother of Geoffrey and the Late Malcolm, dear mother in law
of Dawn and a beloved sister,
grandma and great grandma.
Jennie will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place
on Monday 11th March at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 1.20pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support,
box provided at the crematorium or sent c/o Armitage Funeral Service,
3a Field Road, Thorne, Doncaster,
DN8 4AG. Tel 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
