WILKS Jeanne Elizabeth
(Nee Wilson) Passed away peacefully at St Mary's Care Home on 6th February 2019
aged 87 years. The dearly loved wife of the late Brian, a dearly loved Mum of Elizabeth and Helen, mother in law of Andy, a much loved Grandma of Craig, Jordan, Michael and Lydia.
She will be forever in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held in Hallgate United Reform Church on Friday 1st March 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 2pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Alzheimer's Society, a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ; telephone 01302 342 801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
