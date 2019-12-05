Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Jean Womack Notice
WOMACK Jean Passed away peacefully at her home on 28th November, aged 77 years, and of Intake. Beloved mother to Julie, Paula and David, and a much loved Gran
and Great Gran.
Jean will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan Nurses, a donation box will be provided as you leave the chapel. Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
