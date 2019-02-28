Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:45
St James Church
Doncaster
Jean Whetton Notice
WHETTON JEAN Died 21st February 2019, aged 87,
after a short illness.
Dearest wife of the late Ted, beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma and great friend of many.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St James Church, Doncaster, at 12.45pm on Thursday 14th March 2019 followed by refreshments in the Church Hall.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
