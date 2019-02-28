|
|
|
WHETTON JEAN Died 21st February 2019, aged 87,
after a short illness.
Dearest wife of the late Ted, beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma and great friend of many.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St James Church, Doncaster, at 12.45pm on Thursday 14th March 2019 followed by refreshments in the Church Hall.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More