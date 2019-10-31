Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Reynolds

Notice Condolences

Jean Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Jean Passed away peacefully in
St John's Hospice on 27th October
and of Hatfield, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Len, loving mum of Lynn and Sharon, also a dear grandma, great grandma
and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St. Lawrence Parish Church Hatfield, followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for
St John's Hospice, a plate provided
in church.
For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake
tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -