|
|
|
REYNOLDS Jean Passed away peacefully in
St John's Hospice on 27th October
and of Hatfield, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Len, loving mum of Lynn and Sharon, also a dear grandma, great grandma
and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St. Lawrence Parish Church Hatfield, followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for
St John's Hospice, a plate provided
in church.
For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake
tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019