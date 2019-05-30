Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Jean Purdy Notice
PURDY Jean Elizabeth
(Liz) Passed away on 18th May in
Dr Anderson Lodge Care Home, Doncaster, aged 82 years.
A loving Mum of Ade, Gaz and Wayne; Gran of Cheryl, Helen, Dave, Mick and Liam; Sister of Barbara, Pat and Carol.
Liz will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made to
Dr Anderson's Lodge Care Home, a collection box will be available
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
