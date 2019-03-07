Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Jean Ockenden

Notice

Jean Ockenden Notice
Ockenden Jean Of Armthorpe, passed away
peacefully at Northfield Care Centre
on 26th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrie,
loving mum to Rod and mother-in-law to Moira, also a devoted nanny to
Claire and James.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th March at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request,
if desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
