Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Cantley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Molyneaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Molyneaux

Notice Condolences

Jean Molyneaux Notice
Molyneaux Jean Passed away peacefully on
August 19th, at her home in Carcroft. Aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Steve.
Loving Mum of Dameion,
Mother-In-Law of Paula,
and Grandma of Orla and Megan.
Also a dear Sister of Jack and Patricia, Sister-in-law of Alice and Aunt of Wendy, Mark and Ian.
'Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed.'
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 10th September
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Cantley at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to The British Lung Foundation.
A collection plate will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.