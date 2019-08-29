|
|
|
Molyneaux Jean Passed away peacefully on
August 19th, at her home in Carcroft. Aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Steve.
Loving Mum of Dameion,
Mother-In-Law of Paula,
and Grandma of Orla and Megan.
Also a dear Sister of Jack and Patricia, Sister-in-law of Alice and Aunt of Wendy, Mark and Ian.
'Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed.'
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 10th September
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Cantley at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to The British Lung Foundation.
A collection plate will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019