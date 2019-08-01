|
|
|
LEFEVRE Jean Shirley
née Holmes Peacefully, on July 19th, in hospital and of Styrrup, formerly of Bentley aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of Roger Lefevre, dear mother of Kerry also,
the much-loved grandma of Richard and sister of Linda and the late Kenneth.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 6th August 2019
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium Diggles Lodge Lane, Barnby Moor, Retford, DN22 8QJ
at 1.00 pm
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019