Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Hicking Jean Suddenly on 14th March
and of Armthorpe, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bill,
a much loved mum, devoted grandma, loving sister and good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 10:20am.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu may be made to the Stroke Unit, D.R.I.
A collection place will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Service, Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
