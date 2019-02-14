|
BOSWELL Jean Hilda Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 25th January 2019, aged 91.
Loving wife of Horace, much loved mum of Karen, Neil and Keith.
Cherished grandma
and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 14th February 3:40 at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in
Jean's memory to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Son,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
