Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade's Funeral Services
30 Hatfield Road
, South Yorkshire DN8 5RE
01405 812966
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Bowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Bowley

Notice Condolences

Janice Bowley Notice
BOWLEY Janice Anne Peacefully at home on Saturday 20th July 2019
aged 65 years.
Beloved Wife of Geoff, loving Mother
of Joanne and Russell, greatly missed Auntie. Sister to Trevor, Susan and Carol, also friend of many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at
Cantley Methodist Church 11.45am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 12.40pm.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations will be accepted towards Macmillan Cancer Support.
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.