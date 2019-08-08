|
|
|
BOWLEY Janice Anne Peacefully at home on Saturday 20th July 2019
aged 65 years.
Beloved Wife of Geoff, loving Mother
of Joanne and Russell, greatly missed Auntie. Sister to Trevor, Susan and Carol, also friend of many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at
Cantley Methodist Church 11.45am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 12.40pm.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations will be accepted towards Macmillan Cancer Support.
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019