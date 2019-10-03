|
ROUSE Janette Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side,
on 16 th September 2019,
in St John's Hospice
and of Bessacarr, aged 64 years.
A much loved Cousin and a friend
to many. She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place in
St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley on
Wednesday 9th October, 2019
at 12.30pm, followed by burial
in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be forwarded in memory of Janette,
to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019