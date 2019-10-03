Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Rouse

Notice Condolences

Janette Rouse Notice
ROUSE Janette Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side,
on 16 th September 2019,
in St John's Hospice
and of Bessacarr, aged 64 years.
A much loved Cousin and a friend
to many. She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place in
St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley on
Wednesday 9th October, 2019
at 12.30pm, followed by burial
in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be forwarded in memory of Janette,
to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.