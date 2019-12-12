|
|
|
STEVENSON Janet Nairn Mitchell (Nettie) (20/07/1929)
Nettie passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on 25th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Christina,
their husbands Alwyn and Keith, grandchildren Daniel, Gemma,
Craig, Laura and Jennifer and
great grandchildren Nicholas, Landon, Madeline, Thomas, Bethany and Emily.
In our hearts and always remembered.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December 2019
at Cantley Methodist Church at 14.30 followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 15.20.
Family flowers only, but donations
to Cancer Research UK
would be appreciated.
Further enquiries to
J Steadman and Sons,
Tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019