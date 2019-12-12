Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Stevenson

Notice Condolences

Janet Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Janet Nairn Mitchell (Nettie) (20/07/1929)
Nettie passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on 25th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Christina,
their husbands Alwyn and Keith, grandchildren Daniel, Gemma,
Craig, Laura and Jennifer and
great grandchildren Nicholas, Landon, Madeline, Thomas, Bethany and Emily.
In our hearts and always remembered.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December 2019
at Cantley Methodist Church at 14.30 followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 15.20.
Family flowers only, but donations
to Cancer Research UK
would be appreciated.
Further enquiries to
J Steadman and Sons,
Tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -