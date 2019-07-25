|
|
|
HODGSON Janet Erica Passed away peacefully on July 19th at St. Johns Hospice, Balby, with her family by her side. Formerly of Woodlands. Aged 78 Years.
Beloved Wife of the late John, dear Mother of Peter, Ian, Carol and Sandra. Also a dear Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
Funeral arrangements are private.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019