Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hodgson

Notice Condolences

Janet Hodgson Notice
HODGSON Janet Erica Passed away peacefully on July 19th at St. Johns Hospice, Balby, with her family by her side. Formerly of Woodlands. Aged 78 Years.
Beloved Wife of the late John, dear Mother of Peter, Ian, Carol and Sandra. Also a dear Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
Funeral arrangements are private.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.