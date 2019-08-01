Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Janet Gascoigne Notice
GASCOIGNE Janet Peacefully passed away at her home in Bentley on
13th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Much loved Sister of Joyce, Tony and the late Stephen. Dear Sister in law of Ken and Sheila. Beloved Auntie of Lesley, Richard, Steven, David and the late Andrew. Janet will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 8th August at 11:20am.
Flowers are welcome, however
there will be a collection plate
available for donations to
Weston Park and Redwings.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
