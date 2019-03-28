|
|
|
CODLING Janet Joyce
(nee Lester) Sadly passed away on
11th March 2019 aged 79 years
and of Sprotbrough.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
much loved mother of Gregg and the late Michelle, dear mother in law of Rachel and Bill, devoted mama of Laura, cherished great Mama of Robyn.
Janet will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please however donations can be made towards
British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
