Williamson Jane Peacefully on May 30th and of Barnby Dun, aged 62 years.
A much loved wife to Paul, also a loving mum, grandma and a dear sister. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday June 14th at 10.40am.
Family flowers only by request but donations may be made in lieu
to Firefly, a donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services,
Doncaster 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
