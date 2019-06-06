|
Plackett Jane Agnes Peacefully on 28th May
after a short illness and
of Dunscroft, aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Angela,
devoted nana of Kevin and
a good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at 1.40p.m.
Please note family flowers only
by request but if desired
donations in lieu may be made
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
