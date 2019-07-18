|
|
|
TAYLOR James Ernest
(Jim) Passed away peacefully in
St. Johns Hospice on
9th July 2019 aged 85 years and of Rossington, fighting till the end.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen,
a loving Dad, PaPa and Grandad,
sadly missed by all.
Funeral service followed by committal will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may by made to St. Johns Hospice, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster. Tel 01302 867902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019