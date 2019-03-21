|
|
|
STOKER James William (Jim) Passed away peacefully at the Royal Care Home, Rossington on 2nd March 2019, aged 93.
Beloved husband of Audrey, treasured father of Kim, Ian and Paul, cherished and much loved grandpa of Claire, Fiona, Lily, Jack, Charlie and Jessica.
A funeral service will take place on Friday 29th March at St. Wilfrids Church, Cantley at 11.30am followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium. By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB
Tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
