James Murden

James Murden Notice
MURDEN James Allen
(Alan) Sadly passed away following an illness, at DRI on 4th February 2019.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to the Renal Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A collection plate will be made available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
