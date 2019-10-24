Home

MARR James (Jim) Suddenly on Friday 11th October 2019, James, aged 44 years, of Haxey and formerly of Mexborough.
Devoted husband to Hannah,
forever loved daddy to Matilda and Oscar, much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many who will be so sadly missed.
Will friends please meet for funeral service and committal to celebrate Jim's life at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 4th November
at 2:20pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, for the benefit of the Mayflower Animal Sanctuary may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
