Lawson James Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on February 14th,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Madge,
a loving dad of Jimmy, father-in-law of Jenny, also a special grandad,
great grandad and uncle
who will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Service to take place on
Thursday March 7th at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be greatly relieved for the benefit of Cancer Research c/o collection box at the crematorium.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
