The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00
All Saints Church, Woodlands
Doncaster
James Holmes Notice
Holmes James Thirlaway
'Jim' Passed peacefully on Wednesday
7th August 2019, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 22nd August 10:00 am
at All Saints Church,
Woodlands, Doncaster
followed by committal at
The Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
