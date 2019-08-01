|
HICKSON James
(Jimmy) Peacefully on 23rd July and of Dunscroft, aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad of Debbie and Ian and father-in-law of Dick and Sharon, devoted grandad of Alisdair, Abi and Owen and a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Stainforth on Tuesday 6th August at 10-30am followed by interment at
Stainforth Cemetery.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019