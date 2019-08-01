Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30
St Mary's Church
Stainforth
James Hickson Notice
HICKSON James
(Jimmy) Peacefully on 23rd July and of Dunscroft, aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad of Debbie and Ian and father-in-law of Dick and Sharon, devoted grandad of Alisdair, Abi and Owen and a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Stainforth on Tuesday 6th August at 10-30am followed by interment at
Stainforth Cemetery.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
