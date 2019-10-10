|
HERBERT James Brian Peacefully passed away on
1st October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Sheila.
Devoted Dad of Stephen, Chris and Jane. Cherished Grandad.
Jim will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, however,
if desired, there will be a collection plate available at the crematorium towards Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019