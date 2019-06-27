|
|
|
HARRISON James Edward (Jim) Passed away peacefully
on 20th June 2019.
A dearly loved husband of Alison,
wonderful father of
Georgina & Joanne and
dear father-in-law of
Marcus and Piers,
a devoted granddad to
Thomas, Florence & George
and a beloved brother of Margaret.
A memorial service to celebrate
Jim's life will take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Eastoft
on Thursday 4th July at 3.30pm.
Donations if desired, for the benefit
of the family's chosen charities
(cheques payable to R Wallace & Son
Donation Account) may be sent c/o
R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High St, Crowle,
DN17 4LD : 01724 488565.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More