Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00
St Marys Parish Church
Stainforth
Hannan James Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 8th October and of Stainforth,
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Clara, a loving dad to
James and Terry, also a dear
grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Marys Parish Church, Stainforth on
Monday 21st October at 11am,
followed by Interment in
Stainforth Cemetery, enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
