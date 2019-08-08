|
|
|
GAULT James
(Jim) Peacefully at home in the loving
care of his family, on Wednesday
24th July 2019.
Treasured husband of the late Lillian, cherished father of Susan, Leigh,
Peter, Simon and Joanne, wonderful father-in-law, a much loved Grandpa and dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
and forever loved.
Family flowers only please by request,
a donation plate will be available for Macmillan Nurses.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
20th August 2019 at 1.00pm.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019